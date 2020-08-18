Coronavirus in Arkansas: 410 new cases, 16 additional deaths

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 410 new cases and 16 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference from Blytheville on Tuesday.

Courtesy: Arkansas Department of Health

The death toll due to coronavirus in Arkansas is now 619.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

Sebastian – 44

Pulaski – 40

Washington – 29

There are now 5898 cases of COVID-19 statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas rose to 492 (+6) on Tuesday, including 122 patients on ventilators.

Huchinson said the state added 4675 tests over the last 24 hours.

There have been 46,970 recoveries from the virus in Arkansas, according to state epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said .

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

Watch the full press conference from Tuesday, August 18 below: