Coronavirus in Arkansas: 4,107 new cases, 36 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 4,107 new COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths in Arkansas during his weekly virus update on Tuesday in Little Rock.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus statewide again rose to a record high at 1323, including 224 individuals on ventilators (+12).

The death toll in Arkansas now stands at 3836.

The top counties reporting new cases on Tuesday include:

  • Pulaski: 418
  • Washington: 399
  • Benton: 389
  • Sebastian: 265
  • Garland: 232

The state’s active case count is now at a record 24,408, according to Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero.

“Right now we are compensating for these increased cases, but these cases will increase,” Romero said. “Unfortunately I need to say that today, because what we are seeing now is what I and all of us have warned about, that is a surge on top of a surge.”

“This can be slowed down. It cannot be completely stopped at this point,” he added. “It is up to each citizen to adhere to this (wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands). This is not an exaggeration. The numbers are as they are.”

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the full press conference from Tuesday, January 5 below:

