Coronavirus in Arkansas: 412 new cases, 4 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 412 new cases and four additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference in Little Rock on Monday.

A total of 4,093 people have been tested in the past 24 hours. There are 6,341 active cases.

Hutchinson said there are now 52,077 cumulative COVID-19 cases in the state of Arkansas.

There have been eight new hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 486.

There are 38 cases in nursing homes and 994 correctional facilities.

A total of 46,133 people have recovered.

Hutchinson said the state has 1,200 antigen tests.

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.