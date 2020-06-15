Coronavirus in Arkansas: 416 new cases, 4,383 active cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 416 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

The governor says that 26 were in correction facilities and 390 were community cases.

Arkansas has 12,917 cumulative cases with 4,383 cases being active. 8,352 people have recovered.

206 hospitalized (+5)

The top counties with the most new cases were Washington County with 126 and Benton County with 53.

An additional five are hospitalized, totaling 206 and three more deaths were reported, with the total reaching 182.