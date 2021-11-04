Coronavirus in Arkansas: 428 new cases, 18 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed active coronavirus cases decreased by 17 to 4,479. 428 new COVID-19 cases were reported and there were 18 additional deaths due to the virus reported in Arkansas On Thursday, November 4.

Total cases in the state during the pandemic increased to a total of 514,967.

A total of 308 people are hospitalized by the virus and 79 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 8,452.

Of the state’s 4,182,400 vaccine doses, 3,177,343 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 287,973 people have received only their first dose, while 1,405,036 people are fully vaccinated.