Coronavirus in Arkansas: 432 news cases, 14 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson released COVID-19 data for Tuesday, March 9, announcing 432 new cases and 14 deaths.

Overall, there are 3,461 active cases, 317 hospitalizations (-21 from Monday), and 71 people on ventilators (-3 from Monday).

The death toll is 5,357 — this includes the 14 from today.

Cumulatively, there have been 325,383 cases and 249,229 recoveries.

  • PCR Tests: 2,535
  • Antigen Tests: 1, 720

TOP FIVE COUNTIES WITH NEW CASES

  • Washington, 62
  • Benton, 47
  • Garland, 42
  • Faulkner, 28
  • Pulaski, 26

“We continue to see a decrease in active cases and hospitalizations compared to last week. Also, an additional 104,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since last Tuesday. Our continued mitigation efforts, including vaccination, masking, and social distancing, will get us closer to the end of this pandemic.”

Gov. Asa Hutchinson

