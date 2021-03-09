Coronavirus in Arkansas: 432 news cases, 14 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson released COVID-19 data for Tuesday, March 9, announcing 432 new cases and 14 deaths.

Overall, there are 3,461 active cases, 317 hospitalizations (-21 from Monday), and 71 people on ventilators (-3 from Monday).

The death toll is 5,357 — this includes the 14 from today.

Cumulatively, there have been 325,383 cases and 249,229 recoveries.

PCR Tests: 2,535

Antigen Tests: 1, 720

TOP FIVE COUNTIES WITH NEW CASES

Washington, 62

Benton, 47

Garland, 42

Faulkner, 28

Pulaski, 26