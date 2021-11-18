Coronavirus in Arkansas: 437 new active cases, 4 additional deaths reported Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed that active coronavirus cases rose by 437 on Thursday, to 5,881.

There were four COVID-19 deaths reported, bringing the total in Arkansas during the pandemic to 8,599.

Total cases in the state during the pandemic increased to 522,460. There are 304 Arkansans currently hospitalized due to the virus, up four from yesterday.

Patients on ventilators increased by one, to 69.

Of the state’s 4,325,790 vaccine doses received, 3,314,393 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Today’s numbers show that 1,426,694 people in Arkansas are fully immunized, while 310,175 have received their first dose.

The Arkansas counties with the most new cases added today are:

Benton – 86

Wasington – 73

Pulaski – 65

“30% of the vaccine doses given out are first doses,” noted Gov. Asa Hutchinson. “Let’s continue this trend, because our new cases are higher than last week.”