Coronavirus in Arkansas: 44 new cases, 5 additional deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas added 44 new total COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths in its Monday case update, Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) tweeted.

“Today’s report shows another decrease in active cases & low new cases,” Hutchinson tweeted. “Even though yesterday was Easter, we still saw an increase of over 8,700 vaccine doses administered. We’re making progress, and it’s important we all do our part by getting vaccinated.”

More than 464,600 Arkansans are now fully vaccinated, according to the latest information.