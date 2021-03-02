Coronavirus in Arkansas: 440 new cases, 4 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 440 new cases and four additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas during his weekly press conference on Tuesday, March 2, in Little Rock.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there are now 4,254 active cases in Arkansas, and the state’s death toll stands at 5,254.

There have been 322,949 cumulative cases in the state since the pandemic began last March.

There are currently 416 (-25) patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas, including 80 (-4) individuals on ventilators.

The Department of Health reports an increase of 15,147 vaccine doses given at hospitals, state long-term care facilities, pharmacies and other health care providers over the last 24 hours. In total, Arkansas has given 609,055 doses of the 975,910 doses (62.4 percent) it has received through state programs.

There have been 91,070 total doses of the vaccine distributed through federal retail (Walmart), long-term care (CVS/Walgreens) and Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network programs in Arkansas, 43,647 (47.9 percent) of which have been given.

In sum, Arkansas has given 652,702 of the 1,066,980 doses it’s received or allocated.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.