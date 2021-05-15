Coronavirus in Arkansas: 47 new cases, 3 new deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 47 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Saturday, May 15.

There are 2,116 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 166 people are hospitalized and 27 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,793.

There have been 39,898165 PCR tests this month and 18,262 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 32

Benton – 23

Lonoke – 9

Of the state’s 2,597,240 vaccine doses, 1,869,115 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 237,199 people have received only their first dose, while 846,023 people are fully vaccinated.

“I get asked why Arkansas lags behind the national vaccination pace. Since there are no mandates, it comes down to an individual choice & motivation. We’re spending millions of dollars to encourage shots in arms. We’ve ample supply & our providers are making it easy to get a shot,” Hutchinson said on Twitter.