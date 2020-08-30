Coronavirus in Arkansas: 478 new cases, 12 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Department of Health reported 478 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths in Arkansas.

This brings the cumulative cases 60,856 with 5,664 active cases.

Seven more people have been hospitalized, making for 391 current hospitalizations.

The ADH also reported an additional 275 recoveries, bringing the statewide total to 54,408.

Governor Hutchinson released these numbers on Twitter and Facebook with the following comment:

“These are better numbers than yesterday and should encourage everyone. These are difficult times but so proud of our teachers, students, and athletes for a good start to the school year.