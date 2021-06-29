Coronavirus in Arkansas: 479 new cases, eight additional deaths

News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 479 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Tuesday, June 29 during his weekly media briefing.

There are 3,365 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health. 

A total of 306 people are hospitalized and 69 are on ventilators. 

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,905. 

There have been 65,274 PCR tests this month and 39,729 antigen tests. 

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Pulaski – 80
  • Jefferson – 36
  • Saline – 25

Of the state’s 2,706,850 vaccine doses, 2,123,972 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 219,728 people have received only their first dose, while 989,279 people are fully vaccinated. 

The full briefing can be viewed below.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers