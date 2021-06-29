Coronavirus in Arkansas: 479 new cases, eight additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 479 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Tuesday, June 29 during his weekly media briefing.

There are 3,365 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 306 people are hospitalized and 69 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,905.

There have been 65,274 PCR tests this month and 39,729 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 80

Jefferson – 36

Saline – 25

Of the state’s 2,706,850 vaccine doses, 2,123,972 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 219,728 people have received only their first dose, while 989,279 people are fully vaccinated.

The full briefing can be viewed below.