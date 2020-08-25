Coronavirus in Arkansas: 480 new cases, 15 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 480 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Tuesday as testing in the state dropped to its lowest level since June 1.

The state performed 3300 test over the last 24 hours, the governor said.

“As you can see, today’s testing was not as high as we would like it to be,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson and Dr. Jose Romero, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, suggested the low testing might be, in part, due to what Romero termed “testing fatigue.”

“Some of it is dependent on demand and people saying ‘we want to go get a test,'” Hutchinson said.

Romero urged anyone in Arkansas who thinks they need a COVID-19 test to seek one out.

The top counties reporting new cases on Tuesday include:

Pulaski – 80

Faulkner – 41

Sebastian – 38

Saline – 22

There are now 5312 cases of coronavirus statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

Hutchinson announced 15 additional deaths in Arkansas due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the state’s death toll to 711.

The number of patients hospitalized due to the virus in Arkansas dropped to 442 (-24), including 108 patients on ventilators.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus

Watch the full press conference for Tuesday, August 25 below: