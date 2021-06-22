Coronavirus in Arkansas: 485 new cases, eight additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 485 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Tuesday, June 22.

There are 2,570 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 285 people are hospitalized and 64 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,884.

There have been 47,164 PCR tests this month and 26,279 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 71

Benton – 43

Saline – 26

Of the state’s 2,687,640 vaccine doses, 2,090,820 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 222,388 people have received only their first dose, while 970,425 people are fully vaccinated.

“COVID-19 won’t go away until more people take the vaccine,” Hutchinson said on Twitter. “Until we increase the number of shots, we will continue to have increased numbers of hospitalizations and new cases like we did today. It is sad to see someone go to the hospital or die when it can be prevented.”