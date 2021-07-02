Coronavirus in Arkansas: 494 new cases, four additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 494 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Friday, July 2.

There are 4,398 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 338 people are hospitalized and 71 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,913.

There have been 3,529 PCR tests this month and 1,090 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 110

Benton – 28

Washington – 24

Of the state’s 2,706,850 vaccine doses, 2,145,909 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 223,421 people have received only their first dose, while 999,023 people are fully vaccinated.

“As we celebrate this Independence Day weekend, please remember to stay safe,” Hutchinson said on Twitter. “Vaccination rates need to increase, and the Delta Variant is accelerating the spread of COVID-19 throughout Arkansas. Do what is needed to protect yourself and your family this weekend.”