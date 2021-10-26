Coronavirus in Arkansas: 502 new cases, 14 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 502 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas during his weekly media briefing on Tuesday, October 26.

There are 4,826 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 380 people are hospitalized and 2,893 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 8,306.

Of the state’s 4,050,460 vaccine doses, 3,082,740 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 284,370 people have received only their first dose, while 1,388,061 people are fully vaccinated.

