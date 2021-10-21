Coronavirus in Arkansas: 506 new cases, seven additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health recorded 506 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Thursday, October 21.

There are 7,203 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 438 people are hospitalized and 121 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 8,237.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Washington – 45

Benton – 40

Pulaski – 36

The seven-day rolling average of positive COVID-19 tests has decreased down to 7.1% as of today. This continues a trend that started in August when it peaked at around 16%. This shows our progress towards fighting the spread of the virus as more Arkansans get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/n5mZ5UvF8d — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) October 21, 2021

Of the state’s 3,981,900 vaccine doses, 3,048,604 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 283,214 people have received only their first dose, while 1,381,342 people are fully vaccinated.

“The seven-day rolling average of positive COVID-19 tests has decreased down to 7.1% as of today. This continues a trend that started in August when it peaked at around 16%. This shows our progress towards fighting the spread of the virus as more Arkansans get vaccinated,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Twitter.