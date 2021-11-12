Coronavirus in Arkansas: 515 new cases and 13 deaths reported Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health recorded 515 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths in Arkansas due to the virus on Friday, November 12.

There are 4,882 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 297 people are hospitalized and 57 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 8,560.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Benton – 85

Pulaski – 45

Sebastian – 28

Of the state’s 4,248,690 vaccine doses, 3,258,654 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 299,614 people have received only their first dose, while 1,417,821 people are fully vaccinated.

New cases are slightly lower than last week’s report with nearly 4,000 more tests than last Friday. Vaccine doses administered yesterday were steady. Let’s all make the choice to protect ourselves and our family before the holidays are here. pic.twitter.com/kUzK2FLSlb — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) November 12, 2021

“New cases are slightly lower than last week’s report with nearly 4,000 more tests than last Friday,” said Gov. Hutchinson on Twitter. “Vaccine doses administered yesterday were steady. Let’s all make the choice to protect ourselves and our family before the holidays are here.”