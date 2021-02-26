Coronavirus in Arkansas: 516 new cases, 10 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 516 new cases and 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Friday, February 26.

There are now 4,479 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 504 people are hospitalized and 98 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,407.

There have been 169,210 PCR tests this month and 79,279 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases: