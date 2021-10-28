Coronavirus in Arkansas: 517 new cases, 19 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health recorded 517 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Thursday, October 28.

There are 4,851 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 348 people are hospitalized and 100 are on ventilators.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Benton – 77

Pulaski – 35

Washington – 33

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 8,344.

For the second day in a row, our vaccine doses almost doubled the same day last week. One month ago, our active cases totaled almost 11,000 and our percent positivity was over 9%. Today, our positivity rate is just above 6% and we have over 6,000 fewer active cases. pic.twitter.com/atw7CQ8RGT — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) October 28, 2021

Of the state’s 4,070,290 vaccine doses, 3,109,520 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 286,428 people have received only their first dose, while 1,392,157 people are fully vaccinated.

