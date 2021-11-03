Coronavirus in Arkansas: 546 new cases, 22 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed active coronavirus cases increased by six to 4,496. 546 new COVID-19 cases were reported and there were 22 additional deaths due to the virus reported in Arkansas On Wednesday, November 3.

Total cases in the state during the pandemic increased to a total of 514,539.

A total of 331 people are hospitalized by the virus and 88 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 8,434.

Of the state’s 4,176,600 vaccine doses, 3,165,348 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 287,914 people have received only their first dose, while 1,402,684 people are fully vaccinated.