Coronavirus in Arkansas: 549 new cases, 10 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 549 new cases and 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference from Little Rock on Thursday, August 20.

The total number of cases in the state is 54,765. There have been 792 recoveries.

The statewide death toll due to the coronavirus is now 641. Three of the lastest 10 deaths were people in nursing homes.

Hospitalizations have not increased in the past 24 hours and remain at 499. There are 108 people on a ventilator – a decrease of six from yesterday.

A total of 6,898 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.