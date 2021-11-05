Coronavirus in Arkansas: 557 new cases, 20 additional deaths

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed active coronavirus cases in the state increased by 86 to 4,565.

557 new COVID-19 cases were reported and there were 20 additional deaths due to the virus reported in Arkansas On Friday, November 5.

Total cases in the state during the pandemic increased to a total of 515,524.

A total of 293 people are hospitalized by the virus and 71 are on ventilators. Both numbers declined from yesterday’s totals.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 8,472.

The counties with the most new cases added are:

  • Benton – 53
  • Pulaski – 46
  • Washington – 45

Of the state’s 4,196,960 vaccine doses, 3,186,495 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 288,982 people have received only their first dose, while 1,405,969 people are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers