Coronavirus in Arkansas: 557 new cases, 20 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed active coronavirus cases in the state increased by 86 to 4,565.

557 new COVID-19 cases were reported and there were 20 additional deaths due to the virus reported in Arkansas On Friday, November 5.

Total cases in the state during the pandemic increased to a total of 515,524.

A total of 293 people are hospitalized by the virus and 71 are on ventilators. Both numbers declined from yesterday’s totals.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 8,472.

The counties with the most new cases added are:

Benton – 53

Pulaski – 46

Washington – 45

Of the state’s 4,196,960 vaccine doses, 3,186,495 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 288,982 people have received only their first dose, while 1,405,969 people are fully vaccinated.