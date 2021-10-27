Coronavirus in Arkansas: 559 new cases, 19 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health recorded 559 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Wednesday, October 27.

There are 4,842 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 366 people are hospitalized and 111 are on ventilators.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Benton – 83

Washington – 48

Pulaski – 39

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 8,325

New cases are lower than last week and our vaccine doses more than doubled. I’m encouraged by the uptick in vaccinations across Arkansas. Booster doses are available, and vaccines for ages 5-11 will be available soon, but we still need more first doses. pic.twitter.com/Oeq00xSyZA — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) October 27, 2021

Of the state’s 4,070,290 vaccine doses, 3,095,491 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 285,039 people have received only their first dose, while 1,389,952 people are fully vaccinated.

