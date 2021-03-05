Coronavirus in Arkansas: 570 new cases, 10 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 570 new cases and 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Friday, March 5.
There are now 4,296 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
A total of 359 people are hospitalized and 86 are on ventilators.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,283.
There have been 26,736 PCR tests this month and 9,518 antigen tests.
Top counties reporting new cases:
- Pulaski – 88
- Washington – 55
- Sebastian – 44
- Benton – 43
- Garland – 33
Governor Hutchinson said on Twitter despite the uptick in case numbers, hospitalizations continue to fall.
He said vaccinations are up by 16,955, and that 51% of Arkansans older than 70 have received the first shot. He says 29% are full vaccinated.