Coronavirus in Arkansas: 570 new cases, 10 deaths

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 570 new cases and 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Friday, March 5.

There are now 4,296 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 359 people are hospitalized and 86 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,283.

There have been 26,736 PCR tests this month and 9,518 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Pulaski – 88
  • Washington – 55
  • Sebastian – 44
  • Benton – 43
  • Garland – 33

Governor Hutchinson said on Twitter despite the uptick in case numbers, hospitalizations continue to fall.

He said vaccinations are up by 16,955, and that 51% of Arkansans older than 70 have received the first shot. He says 29% are full vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers