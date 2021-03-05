Coronavirus in Arkansas: 570 new cases, 10 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 570 new cases and 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Friday, March 5.

There are now 4,296 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 359 people are hospitalized and 86 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,283.

There have been 26,736 PCR tests this month and 9,518 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 88

Washington – 55

Sebastian – 44

Benton – 43

Garland – 33

Governor Hutchinson said on Twitter despite the uptick in case numbers, hospitalizations continue to fall.

He said vaccinations are up by 16,955, and that 51% of Arkansans older than 70 have received the first shot. He says 29% are full vaccinated.