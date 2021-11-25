Coronavirus in Arkansas: 579 new cases, nine additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health recorded 579 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Thursday, November 25.

There are 6,173 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 312 people are hospitalized and 64 are on ventilators.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Washington – 57

Faulkner – 35

Benton – 32

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 8,652.

Of the state’s 4,398,500 vaccine doses, 3,384,371 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 323,666 people have received only their first dose, while 1,437,606 people are fully vaccinated.