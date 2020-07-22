Coronavirus in Arkansas: 591 new cases announced Wednesday as testing dips

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 591 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference in Fayetteville on Wednesday but noted the number comes with a “little asterisk” as testing results reported in the state dipped below 4000.

The 3933 test results reported in Arkansas on Wednesday were the lowest since the days following the Fourth of July weekend. Prior to that, the state had not reported less than 4000 test results in a day since near the end of May.

Hutchinson has acknowledged struggles with delays in turnaround times from commercial labs, with some labs taking weeks to return COVID-19 test results. The governor noted this is a “nationwide issue, not just an Arkansas issue.”

Arkansas’ Republican congressional delegation earlier this month sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence and the White House Coronavirus Task Force, requesting that they “take the necessary action to ensure adequate reagent supply availability, particularly as the COVID-19 infection rate is beginning to rise in states like Arkansas and more testing is necessary.”

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

Pulaski – 80

Benton – 46

Washington – 38

Craighead – 33

Faulkner – 30

Garland – 30

Pope – 24

Crittenden – 22

There are now 6,876 cases of COVID-19 considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health, including:

5820 in the general community

916 in correctional facilities

140 in nursing homes

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus was down to 474 (-14) on Wednesday, including 107 (-3) patients on ventilators.

Hutchinson announced six additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas, raising the state’s death toll to 380.

The number of cases considered recovered by the Arkansas Department of Health rose to 27,990 on Wednesday.

Hutchinson said COVID-19 data shows the start of a success story in Northwest Arkansas.

When you look at the seven-day rolling average of new cases in the northwest region, we are on a significant downward trend.

Hospitalizations in the region have also dropped from their peak about two weeks ago.

Hutchinson said he’d still like to see continued improvement as we get ready for school.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the full press conference for Wednesday, July 22 below: