Coronavirus in Arkansas: 606 new cases, 7 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 606 new cases and seven additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Wednesday, September 16.

Speaking in Batesville, Hutchinson said the state received the most recent report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, showing Arkansas in the red zone for cases per capita and the yellow zone for percent positive rate.

There are now 5572 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The top counties reporting new cases on Wednesday include:

Washington – 65

Pulaski – 58

Benton – 37

Faulkner – 31

Jefferson – 29

Miller – 21

Craighead – 20

Hutchinson said the state also performed 529 antigen tests over the last 24 hours, with 95 returning probable positive.

Adding the probable antigen cases to the confirmed PCR tests, there were 701 cases reported statewide on Tuesday.

The net number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas has dropped by two to 387, Hutchinson said, including 65 (-3) patients on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1010.

Hutchinson reported 6360 PCR tests in Arkansas over the last 24 hours.

Northwest Arkansas has the lowest growth rate of new cases than any other part of the state.

Our area saw a 4.4% rate of growth from Sept. 6 through the 12.

The region reporting the biggest rise during that same time frame was northeast Arkansas with a 7.6% increase in new cases.

Festivals can go on in Arkansas with state approval.

If a community wants to have some sort of event, Hutchinson said he encourages a plan be submitted to the Dept. of Health.

Once it is turned in the ADH will review and help develop it to see if it’s doable.

“If they believe that the citizens will follow the public health guidelines, and wear a mask and socially distance and the vendors will do that, and that you can have that kind of control, let’s submit a plan,” he said.

The governor said in terms of just lifting restrictions as a whole, that will be evaluated week by week. But for right now, the state is taking the more conservative route of not reducing restrictions until we get our cases down.

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

Watch the full press conference from Wednesday, September 16 below: