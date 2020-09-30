Coronavirus in Arkansas: 607 new cases, 19 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 607 new cases and 19 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Friday, September 25.

There are now 6,373 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 70,007 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 80,610 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1,223.

A total of 490 (+0) people are hospitalized and 93 (-4) are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

  • Pulaski – 51
  • Washington – 43
  • Craighead – 39
  • Benton – 28
  • Faulkner- 26

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

