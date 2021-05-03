Coronavirus in Arkansas: 61 new cases, 4 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 61 new COVID-19 cases and 4 additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Monday, May 3.

There are 1,939 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 172 people are hospitalized and 29 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,747.

There have been 1,307 PCR tests this month and 106 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Benton – 11
  • Pulaski – 9
  • Faulkner – 8

Of the state’s 2,524,370 vaccine doses, 1,740,638 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 273,962 people have received only their first dose, while 760,781 people are fully vaccinated.

“Today’s report shows a higher level of vaccinations than this time last week. Thanks to everyone for doing your part,” Hutchinson said. “We are continuing to monitor new cases and variants across the state, but the best way to prevent the spread is by getting vaccinated. Get your shot today.”

