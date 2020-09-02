Coronavirus in Arkansas: 615 new cases, 27 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) reports 615 new cases and 27 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Wednesday, September 2.

There are 5,036 active cases.

There are 62,112 cumulative COVID-19 cases in the state and 841 deaths total.

Of the 27 deaths reported today, 13 were delayed from May, June, July and August.

In the last 24 hours, 4,773 people were tested in the last 24 hours. “I still would like it [testing] higher,” said Hutchinson.

“For the future, the antigen tests and the positives will be regularly reported publicly and to the Centers for Disease Control,” said Hutchinson. He explained that an antigen-positive is a probable case because it has not been confirmed by a PCR test.

There have been 13,098 antigen-tests done cumulatively. The most recent ones were from Washington County.

COVID-19 NEW CASES
7 DAY ROLLING AVERAGE
HOSPITALIZATIONS

RENTAL MORATORIUM

Centers for Disease Control issued a moratorium on evictions. This is a broad-based order trying to decrease homelessness, according to the governor.

The moratorium begins on September, 4. Residents need to present an affidavit/statement to a community action agency or a non-profit agency to help pay rent. In Arkansas, $4.8 was issued by the Department of Human Services to provide rental assistance, according to the governor.

COUNTIES WITH HIGHEST CASES OF >20

  • Washington, 67
  • Pulaski, 62
  • Benton, 60
  • Craighead, 49
  • Garland, 26
  • Saline, 21
  • Mississippi, 20
ARKANSAS 14-DAY MOVING AVG OF % POSITIVITY BY COUNTY, 8/18 – 9/1

