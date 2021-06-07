Coronavirus in Arkansas: 62 new cases, three additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 62 new COVID-19 cases and three additional death due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Monday, June 7.

There are 1,594 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 175 people are hospitalized and 33 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,849.

There have been 11,811 PCR tests this month and 4,861 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Jefferson – 11

Pulaski – 9

Benton, Grant, Saline, Sebastian, Washington – 3

Of the state’s 2,651,460 vaccine doses, 2,013,844 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 236,992 people have received only their first dose, while 922,754 people are fully vaccinated.

“According to CDC data, just over 40% of Arkansans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This has resulted in fewer new cases & lower active cases, but we must continue to get vaccinated so we can see our numbers decline even further before school starts again,” Hutchinson said on Twitter.