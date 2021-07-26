Coronavirus in Arkansas: 621 new cases, 23 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 621 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Monday, July 26.

There are 14,627 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 980 people are hospitalized and 172 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 6,077.

There have been 136,450 PCR tests this month and 67,415 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 135

Washington – 62

Benton – 52

During the first phase of COVID-19, hospitalizations generally went down over the weekend. The increase of 61 hospitalizations on Sunday is a blunt indicator that the Delta Variant is more transmissible & increases the likelihood of hospitalizations if you don’t have the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/FcFaJstUsJ — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) July 26, 2021

Of the state’s 2,812,930 vaccine doses, 2,291,726 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 280,029 people have received only their first dose, while 1,046,302 people are fully vaccinated.

“During the first phase of COVID-19, hospitalizations generally went down over the weekend,” Hutchinson said on Twitter. “The increase of 61 hospitalizations on Sunday is a blunt indicator that the Delta Variant is more transmissible & increases the likelihood of hospitalizations if you don’t have the vaccine.”