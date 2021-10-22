Coronavirus in Arkansas: 622 new cases, 18 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health recorded 622 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Friday, October 22.

There are 5,694 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 414 people are hospitalized and 123 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 8,255.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Benton – 77

Pulaski – 57

Sebastian – 35

We saw an increase going into the weekend with active cases going up slightly. Our hospitalizations continue to fall, a positive sign for relief on our healthcare system. Please, get vaccinated as that is the best way we can continue to limit this virus. Have a safe weekend! pic.twitter.com/f27rx4J9CS — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) October 22, 2021

Of the state’s 4,003,260 vaccine doses, 3,054,187 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 283,017 people have received only their first dose, while 1,382,916 people are fully vaccinated.

“We saw an increase going into the weekend with active cases going up slightly. Our hospitalizations continue to fall, a positive sign for relief on our healthcare system,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Twitter. “Please, get vaccinated as that is the best way we can continue to limit this virus.”