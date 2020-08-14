Coronavirus in Arkansas: 626 new cases, 5 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 626 new cases and five additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference in Little Rock on Friday.

There are now 6359 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health, including:

5519 in the general community

778 in correctional facilities

62 in nursing homes

The top counties reporting new cases on Friday include:

Chicot – 141

Pulaski – 53

Hot Spring – 30

White – 28

Saline – 23

The statewide death toll due to the coronavirus is now 587 (+5).

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas dropped for the third consecutive day to 466 (-7), including 113 patients on ventilators (+1).

Hutchinson said the state reported 5519 test results over the last 24 hours.

The overall percent positive rate is Arkansas is now 8.9 percent, according to Dr. Jose Romero, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health.

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.