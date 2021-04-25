Coronavirus in Arkansas: 64 new cases, 1 additional death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 64 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Sunday, April 25.

There are 1,922 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 152 people are hospitalized and 24 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,718.

There have been 90,098 PCR tests this month and 33,722 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 15

Washington – 13

Benton – 6

Of the state’s 2,468,010 vaccine doses, 1,643,649 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 306,551 people have received their first dose, while 695,341 people are fully vaccinated.