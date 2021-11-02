Coronavirus in Arkansas: 641 new cases, 28 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 641 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas during his weekly media briefing on Tuesday, November 2.

There are 4,490 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 325 people are hospitalized and 88 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 8,412.

Of the state’s 4,170,520 vaccine doses, 3,153,948 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 287,447 people have received only their first dose, while 1,400,779 people are fully vaccinated.

The full briefing can be viewed in the video above.