Coronavirus in Arkansas: 652 new cases, 9 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 652 new cases and nine additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Thursday, August 13.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 582.

The net number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas dropped for the second consecutive day on Thursday to 473 (-13).

There are currently 6582 cases of coronavirus statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health, including:

5776 in the general community

735 in correctional facilities

71 in nursing homes

Hutchinson said the state performed 5192 tests over the last 24 hours.

The number of patients considered recovered from the virus by the ADH rose to 44,602 (+786) on Thursday.

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

Watch the full press conference from Thursday, August 13 below: