Coronavirus in Arkansas: 661 new cases, 19 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 661 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas during his weekly media briefing on Tuesday, October 19.

There are 5,853 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 461 people are hospitalized and 129 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 8,221.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Benton – 75

Pulaski – 55

White – 38

Of the state’s 3,954,440 vaccine doses, 3,035,069 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 283,967 people have received only their first dose, while 1,376,741 people are fully vaccinated.

