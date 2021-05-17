Coronavirus in Arkansas: 67 new cases, two additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 67 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Monday, May 17.

There are 1,921 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 186 people are hospitalized and 31 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,796.

There have been 1,145 PCR tests this month and 106 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 17

Benton – 7

Faulkner – 6

Of the state’s 2,597,240 vaccine doses, 1,875,646 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 237,952 people have received only their first dose, while 849,045 people are fully vaccinated.

“Active cases in the state have dropped below 2,000 for the first time in two weeks, and our number of new cases is the lowest since May 3rd. We continue to distribute doses of the vaccine as quickly as we can, but we need your help to get us closer to the finish line,” Hutchinson said on Twitter.