Coronavirus in Arkansas: 672 new cases, 9 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health recorded 672 new COVID-19 cases and 9 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Wednesday, October 20.

There are 5,781 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 451 people are hospitalized and 123 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 8,230.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Benton – 64

Washington – 63

Pulaski – 52

New cases, active cases, hospitalizations, and ventilator usage all continue to decline from the previous week in today’s report. I’m hopeful we’ll see additional vaccine boosters made available for Moderna and J&J and vaccines available for ages 5-11 soon. pic.twitter.com/lNyIsBupXv — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) October 20, 2021

Of the state’s 3,961,320 vaccine doses, 3,041,401 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 283,505 people have received only their first dose, while 1,378,992 people are fully vaccinated.

