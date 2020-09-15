Coronavirus in Arkansas: 676 new cases, 17 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 676 new cases and 17 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

The statewide death toll due to the virus is now 1003. That total does not include 139 probable deaths Hutchinson said would be added to the state’s data on Tuesday.

The top counties reporting new cases on Tuesday include:

Washington – 91

Pulaski – 71

Benton – 48

Sebastian – 47

Jefferson – 23

Garland – 22

Faulkner – 21

Craighead – 20

The state reported 5852 PCR tests over the last 24 hours.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas is up by eleven, Hutchinson said.

There have been 63,415 recoveries from coronavirus statewide, according to Dr. Jose Romero, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

More antigen testing equipment will be distributed throughout the state including here in Northwest Arkansas.

Hutchinson said the ADH received 12,000 antigen tests. This supply will guarantee at least two months of testing.

“This right here is the antigen test and the beauty of it is it is simple. It does not take a great deal of time and it is quick point of care,” he said.

An antigen test shows whether a patient has been exposed to the virus and provides results in 15 minutes.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the weekly press conference from Tuesday, September 15 below: