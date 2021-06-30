Coronavirus in Arkansas: 686 new cases, four additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 686 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Wednesday, June 30.

There are 686 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 325 people are hospitalized and 75 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 3,763.

There have been 69,083 PCR tests this month and 42,391 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 128

Saline – 61

Washington – 41

Of the state’s 2,706,850 vaccine doses, 2,134,328 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 221,986 people have received only their first dose, while 993,471 people are fully vaccinated.

“The high number of cases today makes it clear that the Delta Variant is increasing the spread of the virus. The good news is that vaccinations increased to over 10,000,” Hutchinson said on Twitter. “Let’s keep making progress.”