Coronavirus in Arkansas: 69 new cases, one additional death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There have been 69 new COVID-19 cases and one death over the last 24 hours, according to the updated numbers from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) for Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

The ADH also reports 1,525 more vaccines were distributed to Arkansans over the last 24 hours.

The 69 new cases brings the state’s total to 341,450.

There are 1,596 active cases, which is down 125 from Monday.

Two hundred one people were hospitalized, which is an increase of one from Monday, and 38 are on ventilators.

Top counties for new cases, per ADH

Pulaski, 11

Saline, 9

Craighead, 8

“Today’s report shows another day of lower testing and lower vaccinations due to the Memorial Day Weekend. We have several vaccination clinics around the state this week, and you’ll be eligible to receive an incentive for doing your part,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Twitter.