Coronavirus in Arkansas: 694 new cases, 19 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 694 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas during his weekly media briefing on Wednesday, October 13.

There are 6,702 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 531 people are hospitalized and 163 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 8,166.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Washington – 62

Pulaski – 49

Of the state’s 3,914,090 vaccine doses, 3,001,828 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 286,278 people have received only their first dose, while 1,365,291 people are fully vaccinated.

