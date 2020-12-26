Coronavirus in Arkansas: 702 new cases, 3 new deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released an update to the state’s COVID-19 statistics Saturday.

Across the state, the number of confirmed cases increased by 660 and the number of probable cases increased by 42 for a total of 702 new Coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of active COVID-19 cases across the state decreased by 1,089 to 22,289.

In the last 24 hours, three Arkansans have died due to the virus. This brings the COVID-19 death count to 3,441 across the Natural State.

Hospitalizations decreased by three to 1,059. Of those patients, 173 are on ventilators — a decrease of ten over the previous day.

The ADH also updated the list of counties with the most new cases. The five counties with the highest numbers of new cases are: Pulaski, 63; Benton, 57; Washington, 57; Garland, 46; Faulkner, 43.

Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted a statement with the ADH’s newest report.

“Yesterday we saw much lower case numbers across the state. This was expected, but the real test will be over the next two weeks,” Hutchinson said,” For all who had a more low key Christmas, thank you. Let’s all be careful over the weekend.”