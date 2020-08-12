Coronavirus in Arkansas: 703 new cases, 7 additional deaths

MONTICELLO, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 703 new cases and seven additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Wednesday in Monticello.

The top counties reporting new cases on Wednesday include:

Pulaski – 78

Logan – 47

Sebastian – 43

Garland – 42

Jefferson – 33

Pope – 30

There are 6725 cases of COVID-19 statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), including:

5915 in the general community

741 in correctional facilities

69 in nursing homes

The net number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas dropped to 486 (-21) on Wednesday.

The statewide death toll due to the coronavirus is now 573 (+7).

There were 4401 test results reported in Arkansas over the last 24 hours, Hutchinson said.

“There is incredible demand across the United States – from Texas, Florida and California – putting pressure on the commercial labs,” Hutchinson said of the dip in testing on Wednesday. “It delays the response time, and it is decreasing in the number (of tests) as well.”

The governor said said he would sign a letter of intent with The Rockefeller Foundation and other states to “enhance buying power with commercial labs to strengthen our place in the marketplace.”

“We’re putting pressure and we’re doing everything we can at a federal level to increase the production of our commercial labs because that’s hurting the information flow here in this state,” Hutchinson said.

The number of patients considered recovered from the virus in Arkansas rose to 43,816 (+818) on Wednesday.

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

Watch the full press conference from Wednesday, August 12 below: