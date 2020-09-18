Coronavirus in Arkansas: 724 new cases, seven additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 724 new cases and seven additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Friday, September 18.

There are now 5767 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 66,542 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 72,338 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1173.

A total of 381 people are hospitalized and 77 are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

Pulaski– 59

Benton – 34

Crawford – 33

Jefferson – 32

Craighead – 27

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.