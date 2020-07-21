Coronavirus in Arkansas: 728 new cases, 11 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 728 new cases, eleven additional deaths, and an all-time high in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Tuesday.

Hutchinson said six of the deaths announced Tuesday were “late reportings” and did not occur within the last 24 hours.

The state has now reported 374 total deaths due to the coronavirus.

The top counties reporting new cases on Tuesday include:

Pulaski – 110 cases

Washington – 62 cases

Crawford – 46 cases

Benton – 45 cases

Sebastian – 30 cases

Jefferson – 29 cases

Saline – 24 cases

All other counties reported fewer than 20 cases, Hutchinson said.

There are now 6998 cases of COVID-19 considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health, including:

5939 in the general community

921 in correctional facilities

138 in nursing homes

Hospitalizations

There are now 488 patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas, up by 17 since Monday.

Testing:

Hutchinson said the state reported 5670 test results over the last 24 hours, with about one-third coming from ADH labs.

There have been 27,283 reported recoveries from the virus in Arkansas.

You can watch the full press conference from Tuesday, July 21 below: