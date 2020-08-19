Coronavirus in Arkansas: 729 new cases, 12 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 729 new cases and 12 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference from Little Rock on Wednesday, August 19.

The statewide death toll due to the coronavirus is now 631. According to Dr. Jose Romero, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health., three of the deaths reported on Wednesday were from nursing homes.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

Pulaski – 65

Jefferson – 56

Sebastian – 52

Craighead – 33

Washington – 32

Pope – 30

Benton – 29

Mississippi – 25

Garland – 25

Johnson – 22

There are now 5919 cases considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health, including:

4920 in the general community

961 in correctional facilities

38 in nursing homes

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas rose to 499 (+7) on Wednesday, including 114 patients on ventilators (+8).

The state reported 6025 test results over the last 24 hours, Hutchinson said.

Romero announced 696 additional cases considered recovered by the ADH.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

Watch the full press conference from Wednesday, August 19 below: